DETECTIVE AKECHI IS BESERK: Creator Announces End Of Series
Sakae Esuno, best known for his work on creating Big Order and Future Diary, also created another manga series that was based off of Edogawa Rampo's The Boy Detective Clubs, novel series. The series name is Detective Akechi is Beserk and the synopsis to the story is as follows: "The mystery centers around Mayumi Hanazaki, a middle-school girl who used to live with her aunt and uncle until a mysterious person mercilessly killed both. Now, thanks to an unusual incident, Mayumi relies upon the spirit of the legendary detective Kogoro Akechi to solve case." The manga was first published in 2017 in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Shonen Ace, the same book that Big Order began in, in 2011. While this most recent series was widely liked among the readership, the series has recently come to an end.
From the creator of Big Order and Future Diary, a new announcement came from the creator. His other series "Detective Akechi is Beserk", will be ending. Hit the jump for more.
While the series is coming to an end, it does leave behind four compiled volumes, the fourth set to release in January. Sad to see the series ending? Curious about what will take its place? Share your thoughts in the comments.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]