DETECTIVE AKECHI IS BESERK: Creator Announces End Of Series

From the creator of Big Order and Future Diary, a new announcement came from the creator. His other series "Detective Akechi is Beserk", will be ending. Hit the jump for more.

" The mystery centers around Mayumi Hanazaki, a middle-school girl who used to live with her aunt and uncle until a mysterious person mercilessly killed both. Now, thanks to an unusual incident, Mayumi relies upon the spirit of the legendary detective Kogoro Akechi to solve case."

The manga was first published in 2017 in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Shonen Ace, the same book that Big Order began in, in 2011. While this most recent series was widely liked among the readership, the series has recently come to an end.

Sakae Esuno, best known for his work on creatingand, also created another manga series that was based off of Edogawa Rampo's, novel series. The series name isand the synopsis to the story is as follows:

While the series is coming to an end, it does leave behind four compiled volumes, the fourth set to release in January. Sad to see the series ending? Curious about what will take its place? Share your thoughts in the comments.