DETECTIVE CONAN Manga Has Gone On A Long Seven Week Hiatus

Detective Conan has been on a long hiatus since March, and it won't be back for quite some time. Until then, fans can keep up with Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time.

Detective Conan is one of the most popular and long-running manga series to-date, so if you’re a fan, keep in mind it’ll go on an extended break, which begins right now. The break was announced back in mid-March, and from what we’ve come to understand, it will last for up to a month.

During the month-long hiatus, the spin-off which is known as Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time will publish new chapters, so keep an eye out for that. For those who are wondering, Takahiro Arai, is the man behind the spin-off series.

It should be noted that this hiatus isn’t the first the manga has taken because it went on a seven-week hiatus back in 2018. Chances are, we’ll see more of the same in the future, so by now, this is something fans should come to expect of Detective Conan going forward.

Right now, Detective Conan has managed to sell over 200 million copies around the world, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, fans can watch anime series, OVAs, and films based on the manga whenever they want. Not only that, but several video games are available for the gamers at heart.