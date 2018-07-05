DIJIRO MOROHOSHI THEATER Manga Wins Grand Prize At Japan Cartoonist Association Awards

The Japan Cartoonists Association announced the winners of the 47th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards today, hit the jump to check out the full list of winners!

Earlier today the Japan Cartoonists Association announced the winners of the 47th Japan Cartoonists Association Awards. The Dijiro Morohoshi Theater manga compilation won the grand prize in the Comic division, and Yukio Shinohara's self-published art book Hitokomart won the grand prize in the Cartoon division. Both winners of the grand prize will both be receiving a gold plaque, medal, and 500,000 yen (about US$4,600) in prize money.



Dijiro Morohoshi Theater is centered on the one-shot manga from Morohoshi's series of the same name that runs in Shueisha's Big Comic Zōkan magazine, it also includes a short series and "masterpiece one-shots." Shueisha released the book on December 27th of last year. The JCA's judges praised the work's illustrations, content, and feeling of "fresh surprise and fear" that it conveys.



Shinohara's "Hitokomart" art exhibits have been running in Japan since at least 2014. The award judges praised Shinohara's taste and stroke power in the new one-panel manga art collection book.



The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. This year's judges included Ken Akamatsu, Tsutomu Harako, Makoto Amano, Kunihiko Hisa, Tomoko Ogawara, Kenshi Hirokane, Shima Kadokura, Goro Yamada, Riki Kusaka, Tomoko Yamada, Shinji Noya, Kōji Yoshimoto, and Ryūji Hazama.



What are your thoughts on the two grand prize winners? Have you heard of or read either of these manga series? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE