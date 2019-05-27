DIMENSION W: Hit Manga Series Announces Its Upcoming End
When Dimension W began in 2015 in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine, creator Yuji Iwahara probably never expect the series to reach up to 15 compiled volumes, or even an anime series that got an English dub headed by the iconic voice of Steve Blum. Yet now, at 2019, we have crossed all of those lines and Dimension W is loved by multitudes of fans. However, all great things must come to an end and even stories like Dimension W aren't immune to it.
Manga series Dimension W will be ending this summer. Hit the jump to learn exactly when to expect the conclusion of this fan favorite series.
Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan has revealed that the series will be completing, this summer, with the release of its final chapter. While this is the end of the journey, fans will never forget the sci-fi feelings that they got from the series. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot. DImension W ends on June 25th in Monthly Big Gangan.
