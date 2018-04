DRAGONBALL FUSIONS THE MANGA!! Set To End In May After Two Years

Since 2016, DragonBall has been running a manga tie in series to their video game DragonBall Fusion, on the 3DS. The manga, of the same name, has recently revealed bythat the series would be completing its final chapter this May.Whilewas the company that supervised this series, Hiroshi Otogi mangaed to put together a fun and lighthearted series to follow the game. The series itself revolved around the game's customizable hero, Tekka, and his friend Pinichi as they gather DragonBalls to wish for a tournament that determines the strongest fighter in time and space.While it may seem that a lot of DragonBall Properties may be coming to an end,was one of the more enjoyable comes and it will be exciting to see what comes next! Eager to see what will come of it all now? Sad to see another DragonBall property end? Share below!