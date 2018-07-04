DRAGONBALL FUSIONS THE MANGA!! Set To End In May After Two Years
Since 2016, DragonBall has been running a manga tie in series to their video game DragonBall Fusion, on the 3DS. The manga, of the same name, has recently revealed by Shueisha's Saikyo Jump that the series would be completing its final chapter this May.
This May will leave us with the final chapter to DragonBall Fusion The Manga!! the manga that was based off of the video game of the same name.
While Bandai Namco was the company that supervised this series, Hiroshi Otogi mangaed to put together a fun and lighthearted series to follow the game. The series itself revolved around the game's customizable hero, Tekka, and his friend Pinichi as they gather DragonBalls to wish for a tournament that determines the strongest fighter in time and space.
While it may seem that a lot of DragonBall Properties may be coming to an end, DragonBall Fusions The Manga!! was one of the more enjoyable comes and it will be exciting to see what comes next! Eager to see what will come of it all now? Sad to see another DragonBall property end? Share below!
