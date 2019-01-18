DR.STONE: New Novel Series Based On The Manga Announced

Relatively new manga series, Dr. Stone, will be getting its own novel this winter. Hit the jump for more details on the upcoming book!

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!".

Dr.Stone began in Weekly Shonen Jump on March 2017. The series has been a massive success and will be having its ninth volume published at the beginning of February.

Recently, a new announcement was made that the manga series would also be releasing a novel! The novel will be written by Ichio Morimoto and will be titled Dr. Stone: Star's Dream, Earth's Song. The book will be published by Jump j Books and will feature two stories. One that takes place before the petrification and another that takes place after, complete with illustrations! Excited for the new novel? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new book releases on February 4th and a brand new anime will be releasing in July!

