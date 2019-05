EAT-MAN THE MAIN DISH: Manga Announces Its Series Conclusion

was created by Akahito Yoshitomi and ran from 1996-2002. The story followed a man who had the bizarre ability to eat anything and have it reform in his right hand. While this strange gimmick may not seem entirely compelling to fans, the series actually managed to have a strong fan following and even get a couple anime series and a follow-up series titled,, in 2014. The series was released inMonthly Shonen Sirius magazine and has been running since, while garnerning up to 5 compiled volumes, so far.News has come recently, froom the magazine, that the series would be reaching its conclusion this summer. This comes as a bot of a surprise since the series had just returned from a two and a half year hiatus. As of now only the fifth volume of the series has shipped, but fans can expect the final volume to be coming on August 8th. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual place.ends on June 26th.