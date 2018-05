eigoMANGA Is Publishing The VANGUARD PRINCESS Video Game As A Comic Book Series

Earlier this week eigoManga announced the news for fans that the2v2 fighting game will be an official comic book series through the digital distribution platform! Check out the official promo video, the cover and the first few pages for the comics down below:

Vanguard Princess Comic Series from eigoMANGA on Vimeo.

Here is a look at the official cover for the series as well as the first few pages:In the comic book series the story is described as:Military experiments on a mysterious girl triggered a cosmic shock wave throughout the world that gifted various young girls with special powers. Many of these girls were recruited and militarized to help usher in a new era of world peace. They labeled a soldier with these powers as aand the comic book series follows their adventures.was originally a 2D fighting game for the PC that features an all-female cast each with their own unique fighting style.is a 10-time #1 best-selling Windows PC game on Amazon. Check out the official trailer for the game down below:Thecomic book series will be launching as an exclusive digital Steam DLC (downloadable content) starting Monday May 7th of this year.If you want to take a look at the main site for click here ! If you want to check out the steam page then click here What are your thoughts on the news? Do you like the looks of the comic so far? Did you play the video game? Let us know which character is your favorite in the comments down below!