EVERLASTING LOVE: Maki Enjoji Announces His Manga Series Will Be Ending Soon

With another month, another manga series is approaching its climax. Everlasting Love is quickly apporaching its climax, according to its creator, and all the news available can be read after the jump!

"I want to meet the prince of my destiny... I worked hard with that goal in mind, but why does reality have to be so cruel?"

After a fated meeting with a certain doctor, Nanase worked hard and became a nurse to pursue her dreams. After she meets her doctor of destiny Kairi once more, her days of happiness began!

Or so she thought. Instead, his reunion with the good doctor only brought more turmoil in her life!" Maki Enjoji's Everlasting Love,series will sadly not be lasting for much longer. According to the creator, te series has "Very little remaining' in terms of story and publication which means that it most likely will not be here for much longer.







The series began in 2016 and was published in Shogakukan's Petit Comic Magazine and was even able to publish compiled volumes. Its sixth volume was released this October, in fact. With a bit over two years under its belt; Everlasting Love will most likely end with a fiitting conclusion that will please the fans. Excited to see where everything ends? Share your thoughts in the comments!