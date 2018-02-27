FAFNER: DEAD AGGRESSOR Manga Series Is Coming To The Web
In the latest issue of Kodansha's Shonen Sirius it has been announced that Tomomi Matsushita's Sōkyū no Fafner - Dead Aggressor manga will transfer to a new manga app that pixiv and Kodansha are collaborating on. One new chapter will debut for free every week following the launch of the app. The Shonen Sirius Twitter account will be revealing more information about the new app soon.
The manga launched in Shonen Sirius in September 2014 and the sixth compiled volume shipped last September. The manga touts itself as a "complete version," which adapts not only the Fafner television anime but the franchise's novel, drama CDs, and stage play.
Fafner anime and novel writer Tow Ubukata is supervising the manga and XEBEC is credited with the original work.
Mikami Akitsu also drew a Fafner: Dead Aggressor manga, and MediaWorks published the series in two compiled volumes in 2005 and 2006. Digital Manga Publishing licensed and released the series in English in 2010, and describes the story:
A small island of Tatsumiya, is located off the coast of Japan, quietly tucked away and it all seems calm and peaceful, until a sudden attack is made by the enemy - Festum. Enter Kazuki; who knows that he must pilot a Fafner in order to defeat Festum. Kazuki is successful, but shortly after the attack it is revealed that the island is artificial. It then begins to move around the ocean in an attempt to evade not only Festum, but the rest of humanity. As a result of the continuous attacks, many of the youth on the island must be trained as Fafner pilots, but Kazuki is the most skilled and qualified. Can the youth of Tatsumiya continue to withstand these brutal attacks by the Festum or will they be destroyed altogether?
