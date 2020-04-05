FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL Manga Series Announces Brief Hiatus

The long running manga series, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel, has announced that it will be going on a bit of a hiatus. Hit the jump for more info!

Taskohna's Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel premiered back in 2015, in the pages of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine. The series follows the character of Sakura Mato, while following the Heaven's Feel route that was shown in the original visual novel. The series has released eight compiled volumes, so far and has ben a major hit among fans.

The series has been such a success, in fact, that the manga has spawned a three part film project that has relased two of the three films. The third film in the series, spring song, was set to release this past March. The film was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put the entire world on hold. As of now fans of the series are waiting for when a new release date will be announced.

Recently, another hiatus was announced in the series, this time with the manga. While no specifics were stated, the June issue of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine has stated that the film will be on hiatus "for a short while". While this may be a bit of a disappointment for fans who were eager to keep reading. This may be good news, as it allows more time for story planning.





Sad to see the hiatus? Hoping that more news on its return will return soon? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!