FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MY HERO ACADEMIA And THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Join Others For Free Comic Day
May 4th isn't just for the Force as many people across the country also celebrate a little holiday called, Free Comic Book Day. During the holiday comic book shops across the country have a table set aside for a large array of free comic book titles for new and oldcomers to get and read. It always manages to reel in new readers and tell different stories for the seasoned comic book reader. Last year they implemented some new manga books into the fold; including Ghost in the Shell and My Hero Academia. Now for 2019 it looks like that trend of bringing comics from the east is happening again!
Free Comic Book Day is a special day in which he world of comics becomes even moreso available for the masses to get into the community. Now even more manga are joining the ranks!
Some new titles that will be coming to stand for the event include My Hero Academia and The Promised Neverland. Others include the comic adaption of the film, Pokemon: I Choose You! and Pokemon Adventures. But thats not all, Kodansha will be releasing a few titles as will Robotech and Street Fighter: Sakura vs. Karin. For 2019, expect 51 titles to be given out at your local comic shop. Excited for more mnga to be hitting American stands? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]