GINTAMA: The Final Chapter Of The Series Is Coming Soon

In 2004, Hideaki Sorachi began, a self referential comedy shonen manga, in the pages ofWeekly Shonen Jump. The series has spawned an anime and a live action adaption, due to its incredible success. In September, the series concluded its run in Shonen Jump and continued in theapp for three consecutive issues. Now an announcement has come that the 'final chapter' of the series will be released on theapp this summer.The "Last Fanbook" will also be releasing around the same time as the final chapter, ensuring fans will have the most fulfilling conclusion to one of the most beloved series of modern shonen. Excited for Gintama to end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Gintama publishes its final chapter on June 17th.