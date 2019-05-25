GUNDAM: WING G-UNIT Has Announced A New Manga Coming
Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine is setting up quite an exciting reveal! Koichi Tokita, writer of New Mobile Report Gundam W Dual Story: G-Unit, is launching a new series within its pages tentatively titled Shin Kido Senki Gundam W G-Unit. The news came out of Tokita's Twitter and can be seen below!
本日発売月刊ガンダムエース７月号に告知出ました。新作「新機動戦記ガンダムW G-UNIT」描かせていただきます！まずは連載のごあいさつと言うことで、引き続きどうぞよろしくお願いします!! pic.twitter.com/vjl4XXtuTD
— ときた洸一 (@kouichi_tokita) May 25, 2019
The series was originally released in 1997 and ran till 1998. It was a spinoff of the Gundam Wing series and needless to say, its return is welcomed. Thoughts on the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
