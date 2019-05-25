 GUNDAM: WING G-UNIT Has Announced A New Manga Coming
Manga Headlines Pictures

GUNDAM: WING G-UNIT Has Announced A New Manga Coming

GUNDAM: WING G-UNIT Has Announced A New Manga Coming

Gundam Wing's original spinoff series, G-Unit, is returning in a big way with a brand new manga. Hit the jump to check out the new series!

marvelfreek94 | 5/25/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Kadokawa's Gundam Ace magazine is setting up quite an exciting reveal! Koichi Tokita, writer of New Mobile Report Gundam W Dual Story: G-Unit, is launching a new series within its pages tentatively titled Shin Kido Senki Gundam W G-Unit. The news came out of Tokita's Twitter and can be seen below! 



本日発売月刊ガンダムエース７月号に告知出ました。新作「新機動戦記ガンダムW G-UNIT」描かせていただきます！まずは連載のごあいさつと言うことで、引き続きどうぞよろしくお願いします!! pic.twitter.com/vjl4XXtuTD

— ときた洸一 (@kouichi_tokita) May 25, 2019

The series was originally released in 1997 and ran till 1998. It was a spinoff of the Gundam Wing series and needless to say, its return is welcomed. Thoughts on the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...