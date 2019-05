GUNDAM: WING G-UNIT Has Announced A New Manga Coming

Gundam Wing's original spinoff series, G-Unit, is returning in a big way with a brand new manga. Hit the jump to check out the new series!

Gundam Ace magazine is setting up quite an exciting reveal! Koichi Tokita, writer of, is launching a new series within its pages tentatively titled. The news came out of Tokita's Twitter and can be seen below!

本日発売月刊ガンダムエース7月号に告知出ました。新作「新機動戦記ガンダムW G-UNIT」描かせていただきます!まずは連載のごあいさつと言うことで、引き続きどうぞよろしくお願いします!! pic.twitter.com/vjl4XXtuTD





— ときた洸一 (@kouichi_tokita) May 25, 2019 The series was originally released in 1997 and ran till 1998. It was a spinoff of the Gundam Wing series and needless to say, its return is welcomed. Thoughts on the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!