GURABURU!: Granblue Fantasy Spin-Off Comic Reveals New Anime Trailer

Guraburu! is a spin-off comic, from the Granblue Fantasy franchise. The comic has recently revealed a new trailer for its upcoming anime. Hit the jump to check it out!

Hitomoji Kiku's Guraburu! was a four panel manga spin-off of the hit video game franchise Granblue Fantasy. The series has been running since about 2015 and recently had compiled volumes release in 2019. The series is unique in that, being it's a comedy manga, the series has the ability to be more flexible than the rigid canon set in the world it originates from. With that the comic can be found even in the Granblue Fantasy games themselves!

Being that the franchise is no stranger to the anime format, with its main game having two seasons of an anime adaption under its belt, its no surprise that a hilarious series such as Gurabru! would not follow suit. With that, and Cygames helping Kiku; the series is a reality!

Thanks to an announcement from the franchise's Twitter; a brand new teaser for the upcoming comedy anime was recently released and features a ton of fun, and hilarious new footage. Make sure to check out the new promo below!





Excited for the new series? Planning on catching up on the manga, game, or anime? We would love to hear your thougths in the usual spot! Guraburu! is set to release, in Japan, sometime this year!