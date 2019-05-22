HAPPY SUGAR LIFE: Manga Series Has Officially Announced Conclusion
Happy Sugar Life is a horror manga series, that began in 2015, and was created by Tomiyaki Kagisora. The series is published in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine and told the story of a young girl who cared not for boys until she met one young man who, she felt, would be with and protect and if anyone got in her way, would face the macabre consequences. The book has had at least 8 compiled volumes and even an anime series that even streamed on Amazon Prime video!
Horror manga series, Happy Sugar Life, adds to the idea that love kills but all good things must come to an end. Hit the jump to learn about the series conclusion.
Recently, an announcement came that, in June, the series would be ending! The exciting thing is that the series will not only be featured on the magazine cover, but it will also have a color opening page! Excited for the series conclusion? The manga will be ending on June 22nd and the ninth and tenth volumes will be shipping at the same time on July 22nd.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]