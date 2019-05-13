HELL WARDEN HIGUMA: Shonen Manga Is Set To End Its Run
When a young boy named Higuma Kagarite comes from a family of exorcists, that holds a large degree of responsibility! Especially when you are a warden of Hell! A hell where a lot of escaped demons have to get sent back to. The premise to Natsuki Hokami's Hell Warden Higuma, defiinitely turned a lot of heads when it released in December in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The series has run for about three compiled volumes. But like all good things, even this series must come to an end.
Another shonen manga is ending in Hell Warden Higuma. The series has recently unveiled its conclusion! Hit the jump to learn more about the end of the series!
The series has offically published its final chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump. Luckily, fans of the series can expect and epilogue in the Shonen Jump+ app. Expect that part of the story to release in July. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
