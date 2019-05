HELL WARDEN HIGUMA: Shonen Manga Is Set To End Its Run

When a young boy named Higuma Kagarite comes from a family of exorcists, that holds a large degree of responsibility! Especially when you are a warden of Hell! A hell where a lot of escaped demons have to get sent back to. The premise to Natsuki Hokami's, defiinitely turned a lot of heads when it released in December in the pages ofWeekly Shonen Jump. The series has run for about three compiled volumes. But like all good things, even this series must come to an end.The series has offically published its final chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump. Luckily, fans of the series can expect and epilogue in theapp. Expect that part of the story to release in July. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!