HELLO WORLD: Manga Series Announces Conclusion Coming In March

Adapted from the hit anime film,, the manga series of the movie was adapted by Manatsu Suzuki and Yoshihiro Sono. The series began last year within the pages ofUltra Jump magazine and was originally thought to have concluded sometime in February. However, it looks like the final chapter will instead, be coming in March.The series was a direct adaptation of the critically acclaimed story that released, in Japan last year. The film was brought to life by Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica and the film even spawned a manga spinoff.Excited for the series to end? Hoping to read more? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments.ends on March 19th.