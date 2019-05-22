HENSUKI: New Harem TV Anime Has Revealed A Brand New Key Visual
When Keiki recieves a pair of underwear from an unknown admirer, it spawns a true to form harem that causes more problems for our main character than benefits. HenSuki is a series that is adapted from a light novel series that features the harem of six females who seem to be obsessed with beating each other at their own game, in an effort to get their hands on Keiki. With this new series, a brand new key visual has been released that perfectly showcass the struggle of a harem. Check out the visual below!
Where there is a harem, shenanigans are sure to follow. Hit the jump to check out the new key visual for the upcoming series, HenSuki!
While not much has been released for the upcoming series, we can expect the release to be sometime this summer. Excited to see what will happen? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
