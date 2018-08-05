Here Are the Top Manga Volumes According to NPD BookScan

The NPD has finally released data of April's BookScan, and as expected, My Hero Academia Vol. 12 manga takes the number one spot ahead of Tokyo Ghoul: Re Vol. 4, and Attack on Titan Vol. 24.

What’s interesting here is the fact that Manga dominates the list when compared to comic books, a sign of where things are headed, maybe? Furthermore, the last four issues of My Hero Academia has taken the top billing, so clearly, folks are more drawn to manga rather than to comics these days.

Here are all the mangas on the BookScan list:

· MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 12

· TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 4

· ATTACK ON TITAN VOL. 24

· THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS VOL. 3

· MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 1

· MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 11

· TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 3

· CARDCAPTOR SAKURA: CLEAR CARD VOL. 3

· HOMESTUCK: BOOK 1: ACT 1 & ACT 2

· ONE-PUNCH MAN VOL. 13

· TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 1

· TOKYO GHOUL VOL. 1

Now, it should be noted that the NPD only collect sales information from the likes of Barnes & Noble and other bookstores. Online purchases and independent bookshops are also in partnership with the NPD, but the same can’t be said for comic book stores, Walmart, and other places.