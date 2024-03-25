HIGH CARD Announces Special 25th Episode, "The Flowers Bloom," For Season 2

Get ready for more high stakes adventure as TMS Entertainment announced a special 25th episode for HIGH CARD Season 2. Following the recent finale, the official HIGH CARD social media channel announced the 25th episode, which is titled "The Flowers Bloom."

No further details were provided, including a release date, but the post urges fans to "stay tuned for further updates."

A second post was shared shortly after and featured a special visual teaser that was drawn by the original character Ebimo.

"The story of HIGH CARD continues," the post reads. "Please look forward to the next report."

Produced by Studio Hibari, HIGH CARD debuted in January 2023 with its 12-episode first season released through March. The series returned for its second season on January 8th which recently wrapped up with the final episode on Monday, March 25.

HIGH CARD is a Japanese multimedia franchise created by Publisher TMS, author Homura Kawamoto (Kakegurui franchise), and his younger brother Hikaru Muno (Kakegurui novel). In addition to the anime, there's a manga series, novel series, and drama CDs. According to Kawamoto and Muno, HIGH CARD is heavily inspired by the Kingsman movies.

The synopsis for HIGH CARD reads:

After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a manʼs “lucky” card. Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves. There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the groupʼs fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards. “All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life.” However, Whoʼs Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!

You can watch the English-subtitled episodes of HIGH CARD on Crunchyroll.