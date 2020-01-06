HINAMATSURI: Manga Series Announces Conclusion This Summer

In 2009, the series Hinamatsuri was released in the pages of Enterbrain's Fellows! magazine. The series was created by Masao Ohtake and follows the story of a man named Nitta, a man who works within the Yakuza, with big dreams within his syndicate. Everything is going well until an object lands itself in his apartment out of nowhere. Within this object, is a young girl named Hina. This young girl weilds amazing telekinetic power and does the only logical thing she can think of; which is to threaten him with her powers so that she may be his roommate. This creates a hiarious slice of life series that has lasted for just over a decade.



The manga series was such a success, that by 2018, the series was announced to have an anime series! Since its release, the series has been as much of a hit as the manga and has streamed the first season on Crunchyroll and Funimation, even getting an English dub! While fans enjoyed the series, as of now, a second season has not yet been greenlit.

In recent news, an announcement from the manga's 18th compiled volume stated that the manga series would be reaching its conclusion this summer. The series would be ending in Enterbrain's Harta magazine (the new title the series moved to) with the mangas 19th volume being the last one. The final volume will be published in both Japan and the West, thanks to publishing company One Peace Books.





Sad to see the series conclude? Hope that the conclusion is fitting for the series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Hinamatsuri will be releasing its final volume on July 15th!