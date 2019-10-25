 HUMAN LOST: Manga Series Announces Its End After Only A Few Chapters
Manga series, Human Lost, has announced its conclusion. Hit the jump for more details and when to get the final volume of the manga.

marvelfreek94 | 10/25/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
When Ryusuke Takashiro's manga series, Human Lost, released this past June, it was solely meant to be an adaption of the 3D anime film that released this past year. The series was able to stand out, however, due to its art style and the factthat the overall story was so compelling. However, news has released that  the series has recently released its final chapter in the pages of Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. The series did not last too long; as it only ran for five chapters.


Sad to see the series end? Excited to finish off our manga collection of the series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and the final compiled volume of Human Lost releases on November 22nd.
