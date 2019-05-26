HUMAN LOST: Upcoming Film Announces Manga Series Adaption
Osamu Dazai released a story called No Longer Human, a story set in the not too distant future that involves human life being extended much longer than intended and the problems that creates. Now, a brand new film based on the novel, called Human Lost, is set to release and the most recent news coming out of the project is that a manga adaption is also in the works!
The manga will be written by Ryuusuke Takashiro (2018 winner of Afternooon's manga writing competition) and is set to be released by Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. Excited for the new series ahead of the film? The five installment run is set to release in June 25th.
