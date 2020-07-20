HYPNOSIS MIC -BEFORE THE BATTLE- THE DIRTY DAWG: Manga Series Based On Rap Franchise Has Concluded

The manga, Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg , based on the hit rap franchise of the same name, has announced that it has concluded. Hith te jump to learn more about what may come next!

In 2017, multiple voice actors lent their talents to bring to life a new anime rap project titled, Hypnosis Mic. The project would consist of various live performances, an anime, and a manga series and following massive critical acclaim; the rap project has achieved almost every one of its goals.

Aside from the multiple live performances that the crew has been apart of, a new anime series has been in the works and is gearing up for a premiere this October. Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima is sure to break some highly stylized animation and colors that will complement the excellent lyrics that will be found in the show.

On the Manga side of things, Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge launched the comic, Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg, in 2018. The manga was created by Yūichirō Momose and Rui Karasuzuki and has had a pretty successful run before its announcement that the book had concluded in the magazine's August issue.

While the book may have seemed a little short-lived, Karasuzuki still has another series in the works for the franchise. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments section below!





In the aftermath of a violent world war, a new political party rises to power in Japan, bringing with them the mysterious weapon known as the “Hypnosis Mic”. Wielding these new microphones, four unlikely heroes come together under unusual circumstances to take the world by storm.



Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg has concluded, but a new series will be coming next year in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge!