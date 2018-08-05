I AM A HERO Creator Reveals New Manga And Magazine Release Date!
Kengo Hanazawa has recently announced that through Kodansha's Young Magazine, he would be working on a brand new series that he has tentatively titled, Under Ninja. With a July 23rd premier in the magazine's 34th issue, we should be getting more information and an official title closer to the release. The series was announced last November in Shogakukan's Big Superior Comic magazine with the tag line of "Do you know about the existence of those who are hidden?" The picture below shows the character on the left side. Check it out here!
In 2009, the I Am A Hero manga premiered. Now, it's creator, Kengo Hanazawa has revealed a new book with a title, magazine and release date. Hit the jump for the details!
When Hanazawa unveiled the I Am A Hero manga, he received a huge success from it. With two spinoff series, a live action version of his series and a dark horse adaption releasing in North America. Now we will see what else he has to offer with this new series, Under Ninja. Curious of whats to come? Sound off in the comments!
https://s31.postimg.cc/xlmarj6y3/hero_body.jpg />
