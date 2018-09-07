IDOLISH7 Reveals A New Promo For Their Upcoming Second Season
Bandai Namco Entertainment and the animation studio TROYCA have decided to return for another season of the anime based on the smartphone rhythm game surrounding a group of idols called, IDOLiSH7. In a brief bit of news regarding the newest season, a brand new promo video was released. according to Crunchyroll, the synopsis for the series is as follows.
A second season of the anime series IDOLiSH7, was recently announced and now we have received a brand new promo for the show's second season! Hit the Jump!
Synopsis: "A group of aspiring idols gather at Takanashi Productions and are entrusted with the company's future. The seven men who have just met represent a variety of totally different personalities. However, they each have their own charm and possess unknown potential as idols. Forming a group, they take their first step together as "IDOLiSH7." Their brilliantly shining dancing forms onstage eventually begin captivating the hearts of the people. In the glorious but sometimes harsh world of idols, they aim for the top with dreams in their hearts!"
The new promo for the video can also be viewed right here!
While no release date for the new season has been set we can expect ot see our color coded idols of IDOLiSH7, returning very soon. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]