IN/SPECTRE Manga Series Gets Television Anime Adaptation
Authors Kyou Shirodaira and Chashiba Katase's comedy shounen manga series, In/Spectre, is developing a television anime adaptation. The anime series has opened up a website where fans can check out more information. The staff for the project has been revealed but there is no word on the cast right now.
Authors Kyou Shirodaira and Chashiba Katase's mystery shounen manga series, In/Spectre, has announced its television anime adaptation. Here is more on the project.
Staff
Director: Keiji Gotoh
Series Composition: Noboru Takagi
Character Design: Takatoshi Honda
Studio: Brain's Base
Production: NAS
A new key visual was shared where we can see the two main characters of the show, Kurou Sakuragawa and Kotoko Iwanaga. The manga series has been serialized in the Shounen Magazine R since April 20, 2015 and has 9 volumes out. The series has an official English license with Kodansha Comics who has 8 volumes out right now.
The manga adapts the light novel written by Hiro Kiyohara, the series only has 1 volume and was completed in 2011. This novel did not get an official English translation and tells the story of Iwanaga Kotoko, the girl kidnapped by yokai.
At the young age of 11, Kotoko Iwanaga was abducted by youkai for two weeks and asked to become their "God of Wisdom," a mediator between the spirit and human worlds, to which the girl quickly agreed but at the cost of her right eye and left leg. Now, six years later, whenever youkai wish for their problems to be solved, they make their way to Kotoko for consultation.
Meanwhile, Kurou Sakuragawa, a 22-year-old university student, has just broken up with his girlfriend after he fled alone when the two encountered a kappa. Seeing this as her chance to become closer with him, Kotoko immediately makes her move, hoping to get married to Kurou one day. However, she quickly realizes there is something more to Kurou. With this knowledge, she asks for his help in solving the various issues presented by the supernatural, all the while wishing her newfound partner will eventually reciprocate her feelings.
In/Spectre is published by Kodansha Comics
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]