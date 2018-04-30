Manga Headlines Pictures

It Has Recently Been Revealed That NANA HARUTA Will Be Working On A New Manga

Nana Haruta, of Cactus Secret fame, will be releasing a new manga this June after concluding Tsubasa to Hotaru. Hit the jump for all of the details on the new story!

Shueisha's Ribon magazine has recently announced that the release of their next issue on June 1st will feature the debut of Nana Haruta's latest manga!

Fresh off the heels of finishing Tsubaba to Hotaru in November, the story will be titled 6-Gatsu no Love Letter (Love Letter in June). The first chapter that will be in Ribon magazine will be 51 pages long and features a color opening page. You will be able to find the issue pretty easy as the story will also be featured on the cover! That being said, with not much news on the manga as of yet we will be sure to hear more from Haruta as the release date inches closer. 

Excited for another interesting storytelling from Nana Haruta? 6-Gatsu no Love Letter releases on June 1st! 

 
