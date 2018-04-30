It Has Recently Been Revealed That NANA HARUTA Will Be Working On A New Manga
Shueisha's Ribon magazine has recently announced that the release of their next issue on June 1st will feature the debut of Nana Haruta's latest manga!
Nana Haruta, of Cactus Secret fame, will be releasing a new manga this June after concluding Tsubasa to Hotaru. Hit the jump for all of the details on the new story!
Fresh off the heels of finishing Tsubaba to Hotaru in November, the story will be titled 6-Gatsu no Love Letter (Love Letter in June). The first chapter that will be in Ribon magazine will be 51 pages long and features a color opening page. You will be able to find the issue pretty easy as the story will also be featured on the cover! That being said, with not much news on the manga as of yet we will be sure to hear more from Haruta as the release date inches closer.
Excited for another interesting storytelling from Nana Haruta? 6-Gatsu no Love Letter releases on June 1st!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]