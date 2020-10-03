Japanese WWE Superstar Asuka Goes Manga Shopping In The U.S.

Former JWP women's champion and current WWE superstar Asuka aka Kanako Urai (hence the name of her YouTube channel, KanaChan TV) decided to find out what it's like to go shopping for manga in the U.S.

WWE women's superstar Asuka, who hails from Osaka, Japan recently decided to venture into her local Barnes & Noble on a quest to find an English-language version of Katsuhiro Otomo's genre-influencing sci-fi manga, AKIRA. The bookseller didn't have a copy of the manga in stock so the wrestler formerly known as Princess Kana and Skull Reaper Kana decided to pick up the Dark Horse Comics' deluxe version of Kentaro Miura's Berserk.



There's plenty of other interesting diversions in the 10-minute video below as Asuka gets sidetracked by the toy section at Barnes & Nobles and mistakes a Junji Ito cover for a Japanese family gag manga. The former NXT Women's Champion seemed especially bummed that the chain didn't have any Asuka Funko Pops.



Urai launched her YouTube gaming and lifestyle channel, KanaChan TV (taking a page from fellow WWE superstar Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown) on September 1, 2019, and has quickly amassed over 215,000 subscribers and over 9 million views. Kanako's geek creds run deep as she previously worked as a graphic designer for Nintendo and was a freelance writer for Xbox Magazine before she left Japan for the U.S.



Earlier this year, Asuka received the Silver Creator Award from the YouTube Creator Awards program and celebrated by playing the Japanese DBZ OP Cha-La Head-Cha-La on the flute.









