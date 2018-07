Kōhei Horikoshi's MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Series Dominates The U.S. June Graphic Novels List

Rank Title Author Publisher 1 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 13 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 2 DARK NIGHTS: METAL: DLX. ED. HC SCOTT SNYDER DC COMICS 3 INFINITY GAUNTLET JIM STARLIN MARVEL COMICS 4 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 1 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 5 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 12 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 6 MARCH: BOOK ONE JOHN LEWIS TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS 7 AM I THERE YET?: THE LOOP-DE-LOOP, ZIGZAGGING JOURNEY TO ADULTHOOD HC MARI ANDREW CLARKSON POTTER 8 TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 5 SUI ISHIDA VIZ MEDIA 9 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 2 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 10 RICANSTRUCTION: REMINISCING & REBUILDING PUERTO RICO EDGARDO MIRANDA-RODRIGUEZ SOMOS ARTE, LLC 11 MY SOLO EXCHANGE DIARY VOL. 1 KABI NAGATA SEVEN SEAS 12 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 11 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 13 SPLATOON, VOL. 3 HINODEYA SANKICHI VIZ MEDIA 14 BLACK PANTHER BOOK 1: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET TA-NEHISI COATES MARVEL COMICS 15 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 3 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 16 RWBY: OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGY VOL. 1 VARIOUS VIZ MEDIA 17 SNOTGIRL VOL. 2 BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY IMAGE COMICS 18 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 4 KOHEI HORIKOSHI VIZ MEDIA 19 TOKYO GHOUL VOL. 1 SUI ISHIDA VIZ MEDIA 20 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS VOL. 3 AKIRA HIMEKAWA VIZ MEDIA

Viz Media has to be absolutely pleased with how the My Hero Academia manga volumes are selling in the United States. The latest volume, #13, occupied the number one position in June while previously collected volumes were ranked #4, #5, #9, #12, #15 and #18.It probably helps that the second cour of season 3 is about to kick off as Deku and the other Class-A students begin their quest to gain their provisional Hero Licenses. The current ongoing season is simulcast on Crunchyroll and simuldubbed on Funimation.Check out the full chart below and let us know what you think of MHA? Is it overhyped or a true, breath of fresh air in the shonen genre?