Kōhei Horikoshi's MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Series Dominates The U.S. June Graphic Novels List
Viz Media has to be absolutely pleased with how the My Hero Academia manga volumes are selling in the United States. The latest volume, #13, occupied the number one position in June while previously collected volumes were ranked #4, #5, #9, #12, #15 and #18.
Thirteen of the United States' top-selling graphic novels in June were manga titles with My Hero Academia occupying seven of those slots.
It probably helps that the second cour of season 3 is about to kick off as Deku and the other Class-A students begin their quest to gain their provisional Hero Licenses. The current ongoing season is simulcast on Crunchyroll and simuldubbed on Funimation.
Check out the full chart below and let us know what you think of MHA? Is it overhyped or a true, breath of fresh air in the shonen genre?
|
Rank
|
Title
|
Author
|
Publisher
|
1
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 13
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
2
|
DARK NIGHTS: METAL: DLX. ED. HC
|
SCOTT SNYDER
|
DC COMICS
|
3
|
INFINITY GAUNTLET
|
JIM STARLIN
|
MARVEL COMICS
|
4
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 1
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
5
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 12
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
6
|
MARCH: BOOK ONE
|
JOHN LEWIS
|
TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS
|
7
|
AM I THERE YET?: THE LOOP-DE-LOOP, ZIGZAGGING JOURNEY TO ADULTHOOD HC
|
MARI ANDREW
|
CLARKSON POTTER
|
8
|
TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 5
|
SUI ISHIDA
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
9
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 2
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
10
|
RICANSTRUCTION: REMINISCING & REBUILDING PUERTO RICO
|
EDGARDO MIRANDA-RODRIGUEZ
|
SOMOS ARTE, LLC
|
11
|
MY SOLO EXCHANGE DIARY VOL. 1
|
KABI NAGATA
|
SEVEN SEAS
|
12
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 11
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
13
|
SPLATOON, VOL. 3
|
HINODEYA SANKICHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
14
|
BLACK PANTHER BOOK 1: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET
|
TA-NEHISI COATES
|
MARVEL COMICS
|
15
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 3
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
16
|
RWBY: OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGY VOL. 1
|
VARIOUS
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
17
|
SNOTGIRL VOL. 2
|
BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY
|
IMAGE COMICS
|
18
|
MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 4
|
KOHEI HORIKOSHI
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
19
|
TOKYO GHOUL VOL. 1
|
SUI ISHIDA
|
VIZ MEDIA
|
20
|
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS VOL. 3
|
AKIRA HIMEKAWA
|
VIZ MEDIA
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]