 Kōhei Horikoshi's MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Series Dominates The U.S. June Graphic Novels List
Thirteen of the United States' top-selling graphic novels in June were manga titles with My Hero Academia occupying seven of those slots.

MarkJulian | 7/21/2018
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: via ICv2
Viz Media has to be absolutely pleased with how the My Hero Academia manga volumes are selling in the United States. The latest volume, #13, occupied the number one position in June while previously collected volumes were ranked #4, #5, #9, #12, #15 and #18. 

It probably helps that the second cour of season 3 is about to kick off as Deku and the other Class-A students begin their quest to gain their provisional Hero Licenses.  The current ongoing season is simulcast on Crunchyroll and simuldubbed on Funimation.

Check out the full chart below and let us know what you think of MHA? Is it overhyped or a true, breath of fresh air in the shonen genre?

Rank

Title

Author

Publisher

1

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 13

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

2

DARK NIGHTS: METAL: DLX. ED. HC

SCOTT SNYDER

DC COMICS

3

INFINITY GAUNTLET

JIM STARLIN

MARVEL COMICS

4

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 1

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

5

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 12

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

6

MARCH: BOOK ONE

JOHN LEWIS

TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS

7

AM I THERE YET?: THE LOOP-DE-LOOP, ZIGZAGGING JOURNEY TO ADULTHOOD HC

MARI ANDREW

CLARKSON POTTER

8

TOKYO GHOUL: RE VOL. 5

SUI ISHIDA

VIZ MEDIA

9

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 2

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

10

RICANSTRUCTION: REMINISCING & REBUILDING PUERTO RICO

EDGARDO MIRANDA-RODRIGUEZ

SOMOS ARTE, LLC

11

MY SOLO EXCHANGE DIARY VOL. 1

KABI NAGATA

SEVEN SEAS

12

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 11

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

13

SPLATOON, VOL. 3

HINODEYA SANKICHI

VIZ MEDIA

14

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 1: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET

TA-NEHISI COATES

MARVEL COMICS

15

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 3

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

16

RWBY: OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGY VOL. 1

VARIOUS

VIZ MEDIA

17

SNOTGIRL VOL. 2

BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY

IMAGE COMICS

18

MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 4

KOHEI HORIKOSHI

VIZ MEDIA

19

TOKYO GHOUL VOL. 1

SUI ISHIDA

VIZ MEDIA

20

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS VOL. 3

AKIRA HIMEKAWA

VIZ MEDIA

