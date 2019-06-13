KINGDOM HEARTS: Yen Press Releasing English Versions Of Kingdom Hearts 3 And X
Towards the end of last year, a manga adaption of Kingdom Hearts 3 was released, in Japan to a ton of positive reception. So much so that Yen Press has announced that the series has released in an English translation! While the series is still being published in Japan, according to Yen Press, fans should not expecting a consistent English release concurrently with the Japanese release. This means the series will be released periodically but hopes to have a print run released but as of now, according to Yen Press, "It's a bit too early for us to make those plans just yet...the series has just started its run." So while there will defintely be a wait,but luckily, fans of the series are no strangers to that!
Yen Press is bringing the latest manga in the Kingdom Hearts universe, based on the third game and the X mobile game, in English. Hit the jump for details!
Another series is set to release in English based on the Union X mobile game. Expect the manga adaption, titled Kingdom Hearts X to ship this December. Excited for the new translations? Make sure to grab a copy from Amazon, Apple, ComiXology, Kobo and Bookwalker; also share those thoughts in the comments!
