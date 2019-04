MAJOR 2ND: Sports Manga Set To Resume The End Of This April

Created by Takuda Mitsuda, theseries began in 1994. The series was a baseball related, sports manga that followed the story of two young boys, both the sons of famous Major League players, while they do their best and grow to be professional players in their own right. Mitsuda also created a followup series, titled, that began in 2015 in the pages ofWeekly Shonen Sunday. The series went on hiatus towards the end of last year as the creator's physical condition was not holding up. At the time of his planned return, Mitsuda revealed he still was not quite strong enough. Now, in April, the series will finally return!The manga is set to return on April 24th, in the amgazines combined 21st and 22nd issues and will even feature a color page! Excited for the series return? Ready for more baseball fun? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!