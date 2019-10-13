MAJR 2ND: Baseball Manga Series Has Announced A New Anime
Major 2nd is a baseball manga, created by Takuya Mitsuda, that not only has had a successful series but also a hit manga series. The manga series has run, originally, from 1994 to 2010 and the next installment of hte series released in 2015. Now, a 2nd anime series is in the works that is set to be released on the NHK Educational channel, early next year!
Hit baseball manga, Major 2nd, has announced a brand new anime series set to release soon.
While not much news has been released alongside the new series, Many fans are excited to hear about the continuation, Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and the next Major 2nd anime series will be released on April 2020.
