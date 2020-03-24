Manga Sequel For Nakaba Suzuki’s THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Announced

Nakaba Suzuki wrapped up The Seven Deadly Sins manga today after an 8-year run but it seems the story isn't ending for good as a sequel series titled The Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been announced.

As we reported last week, today (technically tomorrow in Japan due to the 12-hr time zone difference) marks the release of the final chapter of Nakaba Suzuki's popular shonen manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins. The series has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine since October 2012 and has released 40 volumes to date. The 41st and last volume will be released in May.

Within the pages of the final manga chapter, it has been confirmed that a sequel series, titled The Four Knights of the Apocalypse (aka four horsemen of the apocalypse) will be released in October. The final chapter (Chapter 346) is currently available to be read digitally on comiXology, CrunchyRoll, and BookWalker.

The sequel manga series is taking a page out of the Naruto/Boruto playbook as the identity of 2 of the 4 knights has already been confirmed with Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth and Lancelot, the son of Ban and Elaine. It's thought that the child of King and Diane will be a third member, while the identity of the fourth horseman is something of a mystery as most fans don't believe Arthur or Merlin will occupy the final spot.





