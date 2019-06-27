MOB PSYCHO 100: New OVA Premiering At Crunchyroll Expo
Crunchyroll Expo is coming to California's San Jose McEnery Convention Center from August 30th to September 1st. With it a ton of special events and goodies for fans of anime and manga alike. One such event is the world premier of the new OVA Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey That Mends The Heart and Heals the Soul~. In the story, Reigen, Mob, Ritsu,Teru, Dimple and newcomer Serizawa, decide to take a trip to a hot spring in the mountains to investigate a strange occurance at an inn. During this adventure, two of our heroes nod off to another world!
A new Mob Psycho 100 OVA is releasing at the Crunchyroll Expo! Hit the jump for all of the awesome details about when to catch the showing!
The expo will be featuring director Yuzuru Tachikawa and voice actor Setsuo Ito! Make sure, if possible to attend the event and catch the premier! If not, the OVA will be headed to DVD and Blu-Ray, in Japan on September 25th. Excited for the premier? Share your thoughts in the comments!
