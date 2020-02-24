MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Original Character Designer Says He Has One More Gundam Anime Project Planned
In a digital interview with Asahi Shinbum, original Mobile Suit Gundam character designer Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, was asked what further projects he wanted to work on during the 2020's. The 72 year old designer talked about his desires to complete his work on the, currently being published, Inui to Tatsumi - Zabaikaru Senki, over the next five or six years. Yasuhiko has also worked on the manga series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, and directed the six part anime series of the same name. He was also asked what other project he may have down the pipeline, to which he replied:
"In terms of anime, I'm going to make one more 'Gundam' story in the end. I can't go into details yet, but it is related to the First Gundam, which I can't stop loving. Please look forward to it." Which is sure to build some major excitement as Yasuhiko has gone on record stating that the original Mobile Suit Gundam is the "Only" Gundam for him. Which means this upcoming anime will be something special.
