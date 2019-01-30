MOBILE SUIT ZETA GUNDAM: MACE OF JUDGEMENT Artist Debuts New Manga Series
The official Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine has announced that the artist ROHGUN will be launching a new manga series. The March issue of the magazine has revealed the manga is adapting the light novel written by Hiforumi Naruse and illustrated by Touwa Akatsuki.
The project is titled After tormenting the Devil, I did not want to stand out, so I became a guild master and will launch its manga adaptation this spring. The writer for the manga has not been specified, since this is an adaptation, most of the time a writer is not provided.
The manga series premiered in July 2016 in the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Akatsuki published the manga in its web version and Kadokawa published the first compiled volume in July 2017. The latest volume in the series, volume 5, shipped on October 2018.
The Kingdom of Albein was blessed with the appeareance of the Miracle children, individuals with the greatest talents ever seen. Despite being around ten years old, with abilities dozens of times stronger than the average adventurer, they managed to reach a strenght score that exceeded 100.000 points, granting them the SSS adventurer grade. With a mere party of five persons, they defeated the Demon Lord regaining the kindgom’s peace.
After that journey, Dick Silver, the most balanced between them, racked his brain to not draw the public attention.
In the end, he decided to become the Guild Master of a suburban guild as a reward, becoming its 12th successor.
After five years he reached his aim and then became a regular of its own guild’s cafe.
But one day, as he was drinking at the bar as always, the daughter of a certain aristocrat came to pay him a visit…
The After tormenting the Devil, I did not want to stand out, so I became a guild master manga is out this spring
