MY HERO ACADEMIA Creator Teases The Debut Of A Very Important Character

My Hero Academia's Kōhei Horikoshi attended the Viz Media panel at San Diego Comic-Con and teased to the crowd that Deku's father would be introduced at some point in the series.

MarkJulian | 7/22/2018
There have been several fan theories and ideas about why Deku was shown to have grown up with only his mother.  Well, it appears that some answers are finally about to be delivered. 

Little details about young Midoriya's father, Hisashi Midoriya, have been revealed before in the manga series but his current status and whereabouts are a mystery.

The below reveal from Horikoshi is the first confirmation that Hisashi would even appear in the manga.
