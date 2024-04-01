MY SENPAI IS ANNOYING Opening Movie Surpasses 10 Million Views On YouTube

It sounds like anime fans can't get enough of the opening movie and theme song of My Sensei is Annoying.

The official Twitter account for the anime series announced this weekend that the opening theme has officially surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

The 90-second opening theme song, titled "Annoying! Sunsun Week!" was performed by the anime's four main female cast members: Tomori Kusunoki (as Futana Igarashi), Saori Hayami (as Toko Sakurai), Reina Aoyama (as Natsumi Kurobe), and Aoi Koga (as Mona Tsukishiro). It was posted on October 10, 2021, the same day the anime series premiered in Japan.

It has taken two-and-a-half years to hit the impressive milestone.

Babsed on Shiro Manta's romantic comedy manga series, My Senpai is Annoying follows Futaba Igarashii, a diminutive and scrappy office worker who is often mistaken for a child, as she navigates the relationship with her big and boisterous coworker.

The series aired for 12 episodes from October 1, 2021 to December 26, 2021. All episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Although there are only 12 episodes, there's hope that the show's popularity — driven by this magnificent theme — could encourage a second season.

Not familiar with the series? Check out the official synopsis below, courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Being seen as a full-fledged business woman isn’t easy for Futaba Igarashi when her senpai, Harumi, treats her like a kid. Days for her are never typical, at work or outside of it, with all the antics going on in her life. As mishaps ensue, she’ll find herself growing closer with her loudmouth senpai. Maybe Futaba feels more than she lets on, but one thing’s for sure: she’s still annoyed!

Check out the opening theme song, "Annoying! Sunsun Week!" below to see what all of the excitement is about!

You can find more music from My Senpai is Annoying on most major music services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and more.

My Senpai is Annoying is based on the Japanese romantic comedy manga series by Shiro Manta. It has been serialized online via Ichijinsha's Comic POOL digital manga magazine since 2017. The manga is licensed in North America by Seven Seas Entertainment.

