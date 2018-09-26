NANDE KOKO NI SENSEI GA!? Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
The ecchi school life manga series, Why are you here Sensei!?, is getting ready to start production on a new anime series. Here is more on the source for the adaptation.
Author's Soborou's comedy ecchi slice of life manga series, Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?, will be getting an anime adaptation. Here is more info on the manga.
The manga of the same name came out on 2015, is currently ongoing and has 20 chapters out. Kodansha is the original publisher and Young Magazine (Weekly) is doing the serialization.
Here is the official description of the series:
17-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.
The main characters of the manga are: Rin Suzuki, Mayu Matsukaze, Ichirou Satou and Kana Kojima.
As soon as more info on the upcoming anime series pops up, we will let you know.
