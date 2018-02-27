New Study Reveals 17% Rise In Digital Manga Sales In An Overall Down Year For The Industry
A recent look at the print sales for Weekly Shonen Jump caused a bit of a stir in the Western anime/manga fandom. With such a sizable decline, speculation ran rampant that its cause was due to a lack of replacement titles for two of the "Big 3" (Naruto, Bleach and One Piece) which recently concluded. It seems those speculations were right on the mark.
The Research Institute for Publications in Japan has completed a study which reveals what many have already suspected. Digital manga sales are on the rise while print sales are trending downward.
A new study from the Research Institute for Publications in Japan has revealed that they believe "Factors such as the completion of popular works supporting the market and the fact that no new hit work has been published" has contributed to a 14.4% decline in paper manga sales. In contrast, digital sales rose 17.2% Overall, total manga sales across print and digital were down 2.8%
In summary:
In 2017, digital manga sales surpassed paper manga sales for the first time and the drop of 14.4% in print sales was the biggest decline since the Publication Research Institute in Japan began tracking statistics
Digital: ￥171.1 billion yen/$1.591 billion USD (17.2 % increase)
Paper: ￥166.6 billion yen/$1.549 billion USD (14.4% decrease)
Total: ￥337.7 billion yen/$/$3.14 billion USD (2.8% decrease)
