New Study Reveals 17% Rise In Digital Manga Sales In An Overall Down Year For The Industry

In 2017, digital manga sales surpassed paper manga sales for the first time and the drop of 14.4% in print sales was the biggest decline since the Publication Research Institute in Japan began tracking statistics

Digital: ¥171.1 billion yen/$1.591 billion USD (17.2 % increase)

Paper: ¥166.6 billion yen/$1.549 billion USD (14.4% decrease)

Total: ¥337.7 billion yen/$/$3.14 billion USD (2.8% decrease)

A recent look at the print sales for Weekly Shonen Jump caused a bit of a stir in the Western anime/manga fandom. With such a sizable decline, speculation ran rampant that its cause was due to a lack of replacement titles for two of the "Big 3" (Naruto, Bleach and One Piece) which recently concluded. It seems those speculations were right on the mark.A new study from the Research Institute for Publications in Japan has revealed that they believe "" has contributed to a 14.4% decline in paper manga sales. In contrast, digital sales rose 17.2% Overall, total manga sales across print and digital were down 2.8%In summary:Additional sourcing via www.japantimes.co.jp