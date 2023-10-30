New Three Chapter Manga Story Revealed For DR. STONE

Weekly Shonen Jump and manga author Riichiro Inagaki have jointly announced today that in honor of the current TV anime season, the Dr. STONE manga will receive a three-chapter continuation tale! The new manga will mark the next step in Senku's scientific adventure, and fans won't want to miss out! The first chapter will be available in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue that will be coming out next week.

The first chapter, which has 47 pages and will feature a color page, will of course be released first, and then following it will be the next two chapters that will showcase throughout the upcoming weeks. This week's Weekly Shonen Jump teaser for the plot centers on Senku's attempts to create a time machine.

The first chapter, which has 47 pages and will feature a color page, will of course be released first, and then following it will be the next two chapters that will showcase throughout the upcoming weeks. This week's Weekly Shonen Jump teaser for the plot centers on Senku's attempts to create a time machine.

You can currently watch the all of the Dr. STONE anime episodes on Crunchyroll's streaming services. If you aren't familiar with the series, Crunchyroll describes it down below:

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

To learn more about the series, or get a simple recap for those that haven't watched it recently, watch the official anime trailer for the series down below!

The second half of Dr. STONE's third anime season, directed by Shuhei Matsushita at TMS Entertainment and Die4Studio, is presently running in Japan.

The second half of Dr. STONE's third anime season, directed by Shuhei Matsushita at TMS Entertainment and Die4Studio, is presently running in Japan.