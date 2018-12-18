November Saw Manga Absolutely Dominate Adult Graphic Novel Sales In The U.S.

BookScan, who are dedicated to providing the rundown for literary sales in the U.S., recently revealed that manga sales seem as high as ever as November saw them obliterate the competition in the sale of adult graphic novels. Manga holds twelve of the twenty top spots within that category - seven by My Hero Academia alone. The list also features the likes of RWBY, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and more. You can check out the manga entries in the top-twenty list below.

2 - My Hero Academia Volume 1

5 - My Hero Academia Volume 15

7 - My Hero Academia Volume 2

8 - RWBY Official Manga Anthology Volume 3

10 - My Hero Academia Volume 3

11 - My Hero Academia Volume 14

12 - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Volume 4

15 - Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha!

16 - One Piece Volume 88

17 - Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1

18 - My Hero Academia Volume 4

20 - My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Volume 2