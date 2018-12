November Saw Manga Absolutely Dominate Adult Graphic Novel Sales In The U.S.

Manga sales seem as high as ever as BookScan have revealed that November saw them obliterate the competition in the sale of adult graphic novels. Manga holds twelve of the twenty top spots within that category - seven by My Hero Academia alone., who are dedicated to providing the rundown for literary sales in the U.S., recently revealed list also features the likes of RWBY, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and more. You can check out the manga entries in the top-twenty list below.