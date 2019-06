ONE PUNCH MAN: Artist Reveals Sample For The SPIDER VERSE Home Video Release

Into the Spider Verse is coming to Japanese shelves in August and with that a cover art sample from the illustrator of One Punch Man himself, Yusuke Murata. Hit the jump to check it out!

is finally coming to shelves in Japan! With this great news there will also come special collector's items with the DVD Blu-Ray release. One such special item is an exclusive piece of art byartist Yusuke Murata! The piece features Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peni Parker, Spider-Noir, Peter B.Parker and Spider-Ham, all dynamically posing against the backdrop of New York City. Check out the piece right here!Murata, a big fan of the film, was happy to lend his talents to the project as he loved how the film melded animation and comic books so well. Hopefully fans overseas will be able to get their hands on this amazing artwork. Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, releases on Blu-Ray and DVD in Japan on August 7th!