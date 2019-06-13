ONE-PUNCH MAN: Latest Volume Topping North American Sales Charts
When manga volumes are translated and released outside of Japan, to North America, the numbers are catalogued in a system called BookScans. BookScans give an accurate reading of the sales of books in various booksellers such as third party store and Barnes and Nobel. While it may not cover sites such as walmart.com, or comic book retailers, it does cover at least 85% of the U.S. book trade market. Recent numbers were revealed in the manga topic and as it turns out, the numbers surprise in many ways. Not only is One Piece NOT in the top ten but now, it is official; superheroes are IN!
No matter what anyone may say to the contrary; manga is booming in North America. Hit the jump for the latest bookscans chart numbers!
The charts reveal that at #12 is One Piece volume 90. My Hero Academia took the 10th, 9th and 4th places wit Dragon Ball Super and Beserk at the 3rd and 2nd places, respectively. Taking the number one spot in the U.S. is volume 16 of One-Punch Man! With this it is safe to say that there are definitely still strong fans of the series. Thoughts on the news? Make sure to share them in the usual place and make sure to support manga!
