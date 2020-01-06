PERSONA 5: MEMENTOS MISSION Announces Date For Manga's Conclusion

Based on the video game, Persona 5: Mementos Mission, has announced a date for the series to conclude. Hit the jump for more information on the conclusion!

In 2016, Atlus released the next game in the Persona franchise, Persona 5. The series followed Joker and his band of Pantom Thieves as they traveled into the hearts of people, using thier persona abilities, in an effort to change the person for the better. Upon release, the series was an immediate hit, spawning sequels, spin-offs, manga and anime. To this day, the game still has a continuing narrative through various outlets.

One such spin-off, titled Persona 5: Mementos Mission, follows characters Ren Amamiya and Ann Takamaki, who get stuck in a sitation involving the failed murder attempt on an entertainment agency director. The series has been brought to life by Rokuro Saito and released within the pages of Kadokawa's Dengeki Daoh, in 2018. The series has been a hit for the fans of the franchise and have allowed many people to delve further into the lives of some of their favorite protagonists.

In a recent announcement, on the Atlus Twitter, the manga series was revealed to be in its last stretch and is set to officially conclude, towards the end of June. While the conclusion may be bittersweet for fans of the main characters featured in the manga, and the manga itself, there is still hope that there will be more Persona 5 manga being released.





Sad to see the series conclude? Hoping more manga will come out in the future? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Persona 5: Mementos Mission is set to release its final chapter on June 27th and the 3rd and final volumes will release on July 27th!