PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 COMIC Manga Gets Web Anime Series

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a sequel to Phantasy Star Online and Phantasy Star Universe, video games published by Sega and developed by Online R&D. Online 2 got a manga adaptation titled Phantasy Star Online 2 Comic, which depicted the lives of the characters from the video game source. This manga series is receiving a web anime adaptation titled Anime PSo2 Comic and will release episodes in YouTube every Tuesday.



Staff

Original work: Pekeko

Director: Yuuji Asawo

Animation production: Point Pictures

Production: Sega Games

Theme song: "Ni ☆ Communication" by Amane + Beat Mario (COOL&CREATE)



Cast

Rui Tanabe as Matarashi.

Rie Hikisaka as Tetra.

Aki Kanada as Ichika.

Tomohiro Satou as Zecht.