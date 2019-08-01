 PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 COMIC Manga Gets Web Anime Series
A web anime series adaptation is being developed for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Comic manga series. Here are the details on the new adaptation and more information on the manga's source.

MemoAcebo | 1/8/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: Crunchyroll
Phantasy Star Online 2 is a sequel to Phantasy Star Online and Phantasy Star Universe, video games published by Sega and developed by Online R&D. Online 2 got a manga adaptation titled Phantasy Star Online 2 Comic, which depicted the lives of the characters from the video game source. This manga series is receiving a web anime adaptation titled Anime PSo2 Comic and will release episodes in YouTube every Tuesday.

Staff
Original work: Pekeko
Director: Yuuji Asawo
Animation production: Point Pictures
Production: Sega Games
Theme song: "Ni ☆ Communication" by Amane + Beat Mario (COOL&CREATE)

Cast
Rui Tanabe as Matarashi.
Rie Hikisaka as Tetra.
Aki Kanada as Ichika.
Tomohiro Satou as Zecht.
And Sayaka Senbongi as Makino

The web anime is doing a special mini-game with fans. Every episode of Anime PS02 will include a hidden keyword for fans to find and eventually enter them in the Phantasy Star Online 2 MMORPG source game. Players will be able to exchange them for in-game items like cosmetics, decorative mats, outfits and even various character poses.
