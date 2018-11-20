PRISON LAB Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

The official LIVELIVE_JP Twitter account has announced that the horror manga series, Prison Lab, is developing an anime adaptation and the auditions for the voice actors are being held right now. The website and app, Anime Beans, permits fans to listen to the different voice actors that are submitting audition videos. You click on an actor's name and it takes you to their profile, where you will find several videos of them auditioning for a role.



The anime series will premiere in the Anime Beans app in winter. The app will be taking applications and having the auditions until November 28. The manga series has been publishing since February 27, 2016 and tells the story of Aito Eyama and his sadistic revenge and as he calls it, his "divine" retribution. The story also features Aya Kirishima, Erika Kuranashi, Seiji Katsumata and Yoshino Misaki.