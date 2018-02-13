PROJECT:K Announces New Film Franchise For 2018 With New Image And Release Dates

The visually striking anime K (or Project:K as it was originally called) has recently come back into the spotlight thanks to the duo of GoRA and GoHands. This go around the franchise has found new life in a six part anime movie series called K: 7 Stories.



The news dropped over at animenewsnetwork, where we learned that GoRA and GoHands recently released a new website that revealed the first visual for the first film in the franchise, R:B ~Blaze~; which you will be able to see below.



It looks like we will be seeing the first film hitting theaters on July 7th with no details on if this is a Japanese or North American release as of yet. The first film will also have a short film entitled The Idol K; that will play with the film.



If this news wasn't exciting enough, we were also given the cast and crew of these films along with the other release dates! GoRA and GoHands will be handling the story again while Shingo Suzuki will be returning to handle character designs and directing. The previous composer Mikio Endo will also be returning to take the reigns of the soundtrack. A lot of the same cast will also be returning and for the first film and short film it has been revealed that Kenjiro Tsuda the voice of Mikoto Suoh (The Red King) and Tomokazu Sugita, the voice of Reisi Munakata (The Blue King) will both be returnig to the franchise and the short film; along with the rest of the original cast.



This series is shaping up to be another exciting addition to an already stellar franchise that we will lucky get all in one year. Below you will find the new visual image, release dates and names for the rest of the films in the series. As a fan of the soundtrack, I cannot wait to see what Mikio Endo adds to this series. What are you most excited for in this series? The art or returning cast and crew perhaps? Sound off below!







Film release dates

Movie 2: SIDE:BLUE ~(Like Sirius) ~ Augusth 4th

Movie 3: SIDE:GREEN ~(The Overwritten World)~ September 1st

Movie 4: Lost Small World ~( To The Other Side Of The Cage)~ October 6th

Movie 5: Memory of Red ~BURN~ November 3rd

Movie 6: Circle Vision ~Nameless Song~ December 6th